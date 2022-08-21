Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!

Three years after they got engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially newlyweds!

The Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

Before Hyland and Adams coupled up, she had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on him during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The pair surprised fans by dressing up in a couple's Stranger Things costume for Halloween 2017. Then they spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

He even planned a week-long birthday celebration for Hyland that included a rendezvous at Disneyland. In December 2017, they selected and decorated their first Christmas tree together.

Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

In August 2021, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback hit.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told PEOPLE at the time.

He added, "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

Last month, Hyland chatted with PEOPLE about her wedding day and what she's most looking forward to when it comes to married life.

"We are practical," she said. "We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don't think a lot is going to change."

Hyland also insisted that she was taking planning for the couple's special day "one step at a time" and didn't "really have a lot of time to think about it."

"I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially— start our family," she added.