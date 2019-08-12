Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Show PDA at Teen Choice Awards 3 Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Sarah Hyland is showing off her engagement ring — and romantic bliss!

Three weeks after announcing her engagement to Wells Adams, the Modern Family actress, 28, and the Bachelorette star, 35, made their public debut as bride and groom-to-be at the Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday.

With her engagement ring on display, Hyland showed PDA with Adams, who at one point wrapped his arms around Hyland and gave her a big kiss backstage.

Hyland, who performed her duet “Met at a Party” with Jordan McGraw, wore a pink dress, while Adams rocked an all-denim look.

The couple first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017.

Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the podcast host since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

After surprising fans by dressing up in a couple’s Stranger Things costume for Halloween in 2017, they spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram. He even planned a week-long birthday celebration for Hyland that included a rendezvous at Disneyland. In December 2017, they selected and decorated their first Christmas tree together. And they’ve been living together since August 2018, when Adams moved to L.A.

Hyland told PEOPLE that moving in together “brought us closer.”

“I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” she said. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign.”

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in October 2018

The Teen Choice Awards aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.