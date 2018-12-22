Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Crack Up Over Their 'Hot' Tongue 'Sword Fight' on Lakers Kiss Cam

Taking PDA to the next level!

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams may have gone to the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night as spectators, but they found themselves the center of attention when the kiss cam landed on the duo.

Describing what happened during their big moment, the Modern Family actress, 28, shared that the couple decided to showcase a very special — and tongue-filled! — kissing technique.

“We were just on the kiss cam at the Laker’s game,” she said during an Instagram Story video.

Adams, who was sitting next to her, chimed in to say, “Yeah, it was hot.”

Elaborating on exactly what her boyfriend meant, Hyland explained, “The only thing we could think of was to sword fight with our tongues.”



The Bachelor In Paradise star, 34, went to humorously demonstrate by sticking out his tongue, which cracked Hyland up.

The Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert was also at the game, which the Lakers went on to win, and poked fun at the fact that he was sitting so far away from his pals.

“Wells, wells, hey man, how are you, how’s the game?” Unglert called out during a silly Instagram Story clip, showcasing the great distance between them.

“Love bumping into my friends at the big game,” Unglert wrote alongside the clip, which both Hyland and Adams went on to re-post.

In addition to showering his girlfriend with love on Instagram, Adams also stood by Hyland’s side during her second kidney transplant last year.

Hyland, who only recently revealed that she’d had a second transplant after her 2012 transplant failed, told SELF that Wells was incredibly supportive throughout the whole process.

“He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” Hyland recalled.

Although the pair met in person for the first time just three days prior to the surgery — after getting flirty on Twitter that summer — the experience only brought them closer.

“It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person,” she said.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” she said. “He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

A source close to the Modern Family star recently told PEOPLE that “Wells is so good to her” and has “100 percent changed Sarah’s life for the better.”

“They are very much in love,” the insider added.