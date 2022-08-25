Sarah Hyland Posts Wedding Day Garter Photo and Wells Adams Jokes 'You Didn't Wear It for Long'

Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams included an age-old tradition.

The Modern Family alum, 31, shared a black-and-white Instagram photo on Thursday of her wearing a garter — along with a silk pajama set and a sheer robe — before walking down the aisle during their Aug. 20 ceremony outdoors at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

She captioned the snap: "She wore a garter on her wedding day."

Adams, 38, was quick to respond in the comment section, teasing, "You didn't wear it for long 😏"

In addition to the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, the pair's celebrity pals also weighed in on the photo.

Chrissy Teigen responded, "OOOF 😍😍😍 congratulations to you both!!" while celebrity stylist Brad Goreski quipped, "Omg I was wearing one too."

The pair were surrounded on their big day by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita) .

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Twitter

Hyland wore two romantic gowns by Vera Wang for her nuptials.

The actress first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim.

"Charm personified. So happy to share in your happiness! Much love. XXV," Wang captioned a beautiful bridal shot of Hyland on Instagram.

For the afterparty, the Love Island USA host changed into a strapless lace Vera Wang Haute Couture gown featuring a draped neckline and hand-detachable tulle sleeves. Her groom looked dapper in a black suit and skinny tie.

The pair met through social media and first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.