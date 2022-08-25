Sarah Hyland Posts Wedding Day Garter Photo and Wells Adams Jokes 'You Didn't Wear It for Long'

"She wore a garter on her wedding day," Sarah Hyland shared on Instagram after marrying Wells Adams

By
Published on August 25, 2022 01:36 PM
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams included an age-old tradition.

The Modern Family alum, 31, shared a black-and-white Instagram photo on Thursday of her wearing a garter — along with a silk pajama set and a sheer robe — before walking down the aisle during their Aug. 20 ceremony outdoors at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

She captioned the snap: "She wore a garter on her wedding day."

Adams, 38, was quick to respond in the comment section, teasing, "You didn't wear it for long 😏"

In addition to the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, the pair's celebrity pals also weighed in on the photo.

Chrissy Teigen responded, "OOOF 😍😍😍 congratulations to you both!!" while celebrity stylist Brad Goreski quipped, "Omg I was wearing one too."

The pair were surrounded on their big day by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita) .

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, sarah hyland, sofia vergara
Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Twitter

Hyland wore two romantic gowns by Vera Wang for her nuptials.

The actress first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim.

"Charm personified. So happy to share in your happiness! Much love. XXV," Wang captioned a beautiful bridal shot of Hyland on Instagram.

For the afterparty, the Love Island USA host changed into a strapless lace Vera Wang Haute Couture gown featuring a draped neckline and hand-detachable tulle sleeves. Her groom looked dapper in a black suit and skinny tie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair met through social media and first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

Related Articles
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
All the Details on Sarah Hyland's Wedding Glam, Including Her 'Princess'-Inspired Hairstyle
Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Justin Mikita; Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'
sarah-hyland-ariel-winter.jpg
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, sarah hyland, sofia vergara
Sofía Vergara Recalls 'Amazing' Reunion with 'Modern Family' Cast at Sarah Hyland's Wedding
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!
debby ryan, sarah hyland
Debby Ryan Celebrates Sarah Hyland's 'Sick, Thoughtful Wedding' as 'Modern' Bride Releases New Photos
Jennifer Lopez Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses; On the JLO newsletter photos; On The JLo: Wedding Dress First Looks
See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez wedding; Glam Squad; Bridal Shoes, Gift Bags
Get a Sneak Peek at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Details, from Her Shoes to the Gift Bags
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Wears Show-Stopping Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress for Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Celebrates 3 Years Since Engagement to Wells Adams: 'Love You to Pluto and Back'
Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know
Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Why Nicola Peltz Didn't Wear a Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress Despite 'Really' Wanting To