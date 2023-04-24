Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)

"The Disney freak that I am, he immediately had to adapt very, very quickly," the Modern Family alum told PEOPLE

By Abby Stern
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 09:13 AM
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Sarah Hyland has turned her husband into a Disney fan.

The Modern Family alum opened up to PEOPLE about being a "Disney freak" and how her husband Wells Adams has had to "adapt very quickly" to her love at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday.

"I think he enjoys the theater more than he did before. One for me. As well as Disneyland. Anything Disney," Hyland, 32, told PEOPLE when asked what she has introduced the Bachelor in Paradise bartender to after he turned her into a "golf wife."

The Love Island host went on to say that while Adams, 38, isn't on the same level as her when it comes to his enjoyment of musicals, he had to become a full-blown Disney fan "immediately."

"He has his opinions on different [musicals]," said Hyland, who rocked a pink checked dress with a thigh-high split for the event at the Fairmont Century Plaza, joking, "The Disney freak that I am, he immediately had to adapt very, very quickly."

Hyland referred to herself as a "golf wife" on Instagram earlier this month when she and Adams attended The Masters together.

"I love being a golf wife, but I love @wellsadams more than anything. Watching your eyes light up like a kid on Christmas morning was my favorite thing 🛎️✨," she wrote in part alongside a series of snapshots of the duo at the tournament.

Hyland and Adams tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony on Aug. 20, 2022, at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. Their wedding came three years after they got engaged in 2019 on a beach during a tropical vacation.

The couple will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary this August, but the actress said the pair have "absolutely not" thought about how they will mark the special occasion.

"I think we're just trying to figure out our schedules for the rest of the year," she told PEOPLE.

Sarah Hyland attends The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Hyland. Monica Schipper/Getty

In February, the pair celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple and showed their love for each other on Instagram.

"Each day is Valentine's Day with you. You're my person, my lobster, my best friend. I love you to Pluto and back ✨," Hyland captioned a photo of her and Adams kissing at their wedding. He wrote in the comments section, "I love you more. Plus 1 anything you say."

Adams also shared a photo from the couple's wedding day — a sweet image of him and Hyland embracing on the dance floor. "Happy Valentine's Day to my soulmate. I love you most @sarahhyland," he wrote.

Earlier this month, Hyland also told PEOPLE that not much has changed since the pair got married — and that's a good thing.

"It's amazing," she raved of married life. "It's like nothing's changed in the best way possible. I just got more diamonds on my finger."

