Sarah Hyland on Moving in with Boyfriend Wells Adams: 'We're in the Honeymoon Phase'

It’s been nearly a month since Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams moved in together — and the couple couldn’t be happier!

“I think it’s brought us closer. I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” Hyland told PEOPLE at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

In early August, the 27-year-old Modern Family star and her 34-year-old The Bachelorette alum beau were spotted showing off major PDA in front of a U-Haul truck outside Hyland’s Los Angeles home.

While moving in together can make or break some couples, it’s been only positive for Hyland and Adams, who relocated to L.A. from Nashville.

“I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together,” she said. “It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign.”

Hyland added, “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me.”

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Wells Adams Is Moving in with Sarah Hyland in L.A.: ‘This Is the First Step’

When Adams announced that he and Hyland were moving in together on the July 20 episode of his podcast Your Favorite Thing with Brandi Cyrus, he did admit to being worried about one thing.

“I’m most concerned about my dog and her dogs… Carl sleeps on my bed. And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s going to happen?” Adams asked.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

But in the weeks since the pair — and their dogs — moved in under the same roof, the canines have embraced each other.

“The dogs are amazing, there’s a little bit of a power struggle with Boo and Carl because they’re both big dogs, but Boo is more of a predominantly alpha personality, whereas Carl is just an alpha-sized dog,” Hyland told reporters.

“They’re having so much fun playing and it’s really amazing to see Boo finally getting to play with a dog her own size,” she said.

Their big move came after almost a year of dating. The lovebirds first met on Twitter last summer while Adams was the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Hyland said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in January.