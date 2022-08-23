Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' pals are still in party mode after the couple's winery wedding on Saturday.

Around the time the bride posted the first image of herself from the big day on Instagram Monday, a slew of congratulatory messages from friends and wedding guests came rolling in.

"So gorge so stunning🤍 congratulations," dress designer Vera Wang commented.

"Stunnnnn," added bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens, while Hilary Duff added "Stunning Sarah❤️ many wishes to you guys ."

Debra Messing also revealed a key part she played in the couple's romance, posting "BEAUTY!!!! Mazel tov!!!! I was with you the night you met at the Night Before!!! And now—forever.❤"

Nicole Scherzinger added, "Congratulations you gorgeous couple! Endless oceans of love and laughter but I know with you two no doubt!💞✨"

Bachelor host Chris Harrison reposted a photo from Nick Viall's Instagram that featured the host alongside Viall and "Grocery Joe" Amabile, adding the caption: "Almost Paradise if ya know what I mean. What a wonderful wedding." (For his part, Viall had cheekily labeled his image, "Good to see Zaddy [Chris Harrison].")

Former Bachelor leading man Viall also posted a sweet video of the newlyweds dancing on Instagram with the caption: "This wedding was a fairytale. Congrats to @wellsadams and @sarahhyland on love and hosting a world class wedding"

Others to congratulate the couple included Mira Sorvino and Kevin Jonas, with Kaley Cuoco summing up the feeling of most with a single word: "Incredible!"

Following a pandemic postponement, Hyland and Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday at the Sunstone Winery venue near Santa Barbara, California.

Hyland, 31, first wore her Vera Wang ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alum finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.

"Charm personified. So happy to share in your happiness! Much love. XXV," Wang captioned a beautiful bridal shot of Hyland on Instagram.

For the after party, the Love Island USA host changed into a strapless lace Vera Wang Haute Couture gown featuring a draped neckline and hand-detachable tulle sleeves. Her groom, 38, looked dapper in a black suit and skinny tie.

Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita) were all in attendance to celebrate the couple.

Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials twice due to COVID-19 concerns. The pair met through social media and first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. Before they started dating, Hyland was not shy about Tweeting about her not-so-secret crush on Adams during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Last month, Hyland told PEOPLE that her wedding fashion plans had changed during the couple's long engagement.

"I'm going with more dresses than I originally planned," she shared while promoting the couple's Amazon registry. "But my vision board is still intact."

Adams said his wedding outfit prep was to "try a bunch of things on and make a decision," adding, "I'm also going with more gray hairs than I originally planned."

The couple maintained that they were aligned while planning their dream wedding for the past few years, except for one disagreement about including their dogs — Carl, a bloodhound, and Boo, a labrador retriever — in the ceremony. While Hyland wanted them to be there with her, Adams put his foot down.

"It's probably the biggest thing we disagree on, but I also agree," she told PEOPLE. "Boo loves anytime I have a fitting at home. If I have a long train, she loves to sit on it. She likes to be involved. She's a girly girl. And I can only imagine the damage and dirt that she would bring to a white dress."