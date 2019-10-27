Sarah Hyland Wears Strapless White Dress as Wells Adams Cracks a Joke at Their Engagement Party

Image zoom Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Brad Goreski/Instagram

Cheers to the happy couple!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated their engagement with a party on Saturday, three months after Adams, 35, popped the question while the pair vacationed in Fiji.

Stylist Brad Goreski shared several sweet posts from the bash, including some clips that showed the Modern Family star addressing the couple’s guests while wearing a gorgeous strapless white gown.

“You are all obviously here today because you have such a special place in our heart and we all love you very much,” she said, while cozying up to Adams, who looked dapper in a white button down shirt and a pair of light-colored pants.

Turning the microphone over to her fiancé, Adams jokingly added, “Well we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess. Thanks for coming guys.”

“Happy engagement @sarahhyland @wellsadams,” Goreski wrote alongside one of the clips.

Goreski also documented some of the pair’s custom decorations, including white napkins with their names written on them in gold as well as “the cutest cookies ever.”

One of the white and gold sweets featured a depiction of Wells getting down on one knee, while another proudly proclaimed Hyland as the “future Mrs. Adams.”

Hyland’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was also in attendance, went on to share a smiling photo with the woman of the hour. “Celebrating @sarahhyland & @wellsadams engagement!” he captioned the snap.

The couple’s engagement party came just over a week after Hyland and Adams celebrated their two-year anniversary.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” she wrote on Instagram alongside two black-and-white photos of the couple kissing. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you.”

“You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica,” she continued. “I can’t wait to marry you @wellsadams. Happy two years baby #ToPlutoAndBack.”

Adams posted a photo of the two from their engagement this summer, writing, “I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her. But I guess how anniversary’s work, it’s when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend.”

“Whatever, I lost that battle,” he continued. “You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free…buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say.”

While the couple haven’t made any big announcements about their wedding just yet, the actress previously told PEOPLE that she began planning the second Adams slipped the ring on her finger.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ ” Hyland told PEOPLE. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!’”

Earlier this month, the Modern Family actress also asked her longtime pal Vanessa Hudgens to be one of her bridesmaids, sending over a sweet gift box sent to Hudgens’ home.