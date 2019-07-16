The 25 Cutest Photos of Newly Engaged Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The couple announced their big news in July 2019, after nearly two years of dating
By Kate Hogan
July 16, 2019 07:21 PM

1 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

As documented on their Instagram accounts, they’ve traveled the world together; here, they hang out in Lake Tahoe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

They also kiss every chance they get.

3 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland’s Valentine’s Day post to her love is the sweetest: “With you I feel like I’m on top of the world & I’ll always catch you if you fall… no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ❤️ I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

And of course it comes sealed with a kiss.

Advertisement

5 of 26

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Color coordinating ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl.

6 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

“Kiss the girl!” Hyland writes of their boat PDA.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 26

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Looking adorable at a 2019 Golden Globes afterparty.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 26

Wells Adams/Instagram

Snow-dusted couples pics are always sweeter.

Advertisement

9 of 26

BACKGRID

Holding hands + farmers market = weekend couples goals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 26

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

In sync at a 2018 Emmys celebration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 26

Clint Brewer / Splash

Looking right out of a movie during an outing in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 26

courtesy Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos

They have a shared sense of humor, too!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Snuggling selfie on point.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 26

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Find you someone who looks at you the way Sarah looks at Wells.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 26

MEGA

In step and smiling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 26

Rachel Murray/Getty

Stealing a smooch at a 2018 SAG Awards party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 26

Double the love in a snowy Insta series.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

“No one makes me feel as special as you do. Hey… You’re my favorite thing 💋” writes Hyland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 26

Can’t we all look this cute Christmas tree shopping?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Taking their love to new heights via helicopter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 26

Sarah Hyland Instagram

Good enough to eat!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 26

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The couple that eats piza together …

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Coordinating cool pop culture Halloween costumes since 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 26

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

“Two more reasons to smile again. My big🥄& furry🥄” writes Hyland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 26

Wells Adams/Instagram

When golden hour is the best hour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.