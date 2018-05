All of Sarah Hyland's Cutest Moments with Boyfriend Wells Adams

“Two more reasons to smile again,” Hyland captioned a selfie of her and Adams spooning in bed with his beloved (and Snapchat-famous) bloodhound Carl snuggling alongside them in the sheets.

And she’s not letting the haters bring her down: “This time is different — it’s special,” she later said in defense of the intimate shot. “And I will share what I [deem] ‘appropriate’ on social media because I still want you all to be updated.”