Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Wear White while Celebrating What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams did not let their intended wedding day pass without a minor celebration.

On Saturday, the engaged stars dressed in white and pretended to exchange wedding vows at a vineyard to mark what was supposed to be their wedding date, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," Hyland began the caption of her post. "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ✨."

The Modern Family actress, 29, also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the couple wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. face masks.

"On our wedding day...we didn't get married. Also...#wearadamnmask," she wrote.

Image zoom Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

Adams, 36, shared a photo from the vineyard that showed him grabbing his fiancé's butt as Hyland jokingly stuck her tongue out while wearing a straw hat decorated with a veil with the words “Bride To Be.”

"We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote.

Hyland and Adams — who got engaged last July in Fiji — recently spoke to PEOPLE about their decision to postpone their nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"I think right now there are more important things to worry about," the actress said last month.

"We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there," Hyland added. "But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now, and that's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."

Image zoom Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland Lester Cohen/Getty

Adams went on to share that the couple has managed to see the occasional silver linings during self-isolation — including the fact that they've grown even closer together.

"One of the only positive things that has come out of this is we're forced to slow down and maybe think about things in a different way," he said. "There is a little bit of silver lining. Maybe something good can come out of this. And I've found it really wonderful to be with Sarah this entire time. It's been nice to get to know her on a deeper level."

"Before, we were working so much that it was a little bit like ships passing in the night," Adams added. "It's been nice to keep falling in love with Sarah."