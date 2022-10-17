Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate 5-Year Dating Anniversary: 'Half a Decade Baby'

"5 years of I love you's today 💕," now-married couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams captioned a joint Instagram post over the weekend

By
Published on October 17, 2022 08:27 AM
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating five years of loving each other.

Over the weekend, the actress, 31, and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, marked their five-year dating anniversary by sharing a joint Instagram post featuring a sweet throwback picture from their wedding day.

"5 years of I love you's today 💕 Happy half a decade baby 💋," the couple captioned the snapshot, which shows them kissing at sunset.

In the comments section, Adams left a cheeky comment, writing, "✋ on butt. 😏" — a reference to how he was holding Hyland in the photograph.

In a follow-up post, Adams also revealed that he and the Modern Family alum are currently on their honeymoon. "Honeymoon Happy," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself in a pool at a resort in the Maldives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland. Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until fall 2017. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

Before the pair coupled up, Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on him during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

Then, three years after getting engaged, Hyland and Adams officially became newlyweds when they married on Aug. 20 during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!

The duo were surrounded by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita).

"It was amazing having a small Modern Family reunion with so much of the cast being there," Vergara, 50, told PEOPLE days after the event.

She went on to say that the cast had just "finished filming the show two weeks before the pandemic began," and "haven't been able to see each other since then, so this was really nice."

"It was magical getting to celebrate her special day with her and with everyone," Vergara added.

Related Articles
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Justin Mikita; Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'
*EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Hyland shows off her massive diamond wedding ring as she sips on a Celsius energy drink while leaving a salon after a pampering session after returning from her honeymoon with her husband Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Wears 'Wifey' Baseball Cap for Errands After Wedding to Wells Adams
sarah-hyland-ariel-winter.jpg
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland Posts Wedding Day Garter Photo and Wells Adams Jokes 'You Didn't Wear It for Long'
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
Vanessa Hudgens posts about being a bridesmaid in Sarah Hyland's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxaQp6uj34/.
Vanessa Hudgens Praises 'Goddess' Sarah Hyland After Her Wedding to Wells Adams: 'Love You Forever'
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, sarah hyland, sofia vergara
Sofía Vergara Recalls 'Amazing' Reunion with 'Modern Family' Cast at Sarah Hyland's Wedding
Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara
Eric Stonestreet Says Sofía Vergara's 'Still Got It' During 'Modern Family' Costars' First Reunion in 2 Years
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Actor Ty Burrell attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Netflix's "Ivy and Bean" Los Angeles premiere at Harmony Gold on August 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Ty Burrell Was Originally Set to Officiate Sarah Hyland's Wedding
debby ryan, sarah hyland
Debby Ryan Celebrates Sarah Hyland's 'Sick, Thoughtful Wedding' as 'Modern' Bride Releases New Photos
Sarah Hyland Enjoys ‘Very Virgo Birthday Girls Trip’ Following Wedding to Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Enjoys 'Very Virgo Birthday Girls' Trip' Following Wedding to Wells Adams
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
All the Details on Sarah Hyland's Wedding Glam, Including Her 'Princess'-Inspired Hairstyle
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Celebrates 3 Years Since Engagement to Wells Adams: 'Love You to Pluto and Back'