Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating five years of loving each other.

Over the weekend, the actress, 31, and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, marked their five-year dating anniversary by sharing a joint Instagram post featuring a sweet throwback picture from their wedding day.

"5 years of I love you's today 💕 Happy half a decade baby 💋," the couple captioned the snapshot, which shows them kissing at sunset.

In the comments section, Adams left a cheeky comment, writing, "✋ on butt. 😏" — a reference to how he was holding Hyland in the photograph.

In a follow-up post, Adams also revealed that he and the Modern Family alum are currently on their honeymoon. "Honeymoon Happy," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself in a pool at a resort in the Maldives.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland. Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until fall 2017. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

Before the pair coupled up, Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on him during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

Then, three years after getting engaged, Hyland and Adams officially became newlyweds when they married on Aug. 20 during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!

The duo were surrounded by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita).

"It was amazing having a small Modern Family reunion with so much of the cast being there," Vergara, 50, told PEOPLE days after the event.

She went on to say that the cast had just "finished filming the show two weeks before the pandemic began," and "haven't been able to see each other since then, so this was really nice."

"It was magical getting to celebrate her special day with her and with everyone," Vergara added.