The couple's celebrity friends, including Brad Goreski, Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert and The Bold Type's Katie Stevens all sent their love to Hyland and Adams

Sarah Hyland Celebrates 3 Years Since Engagement to Wells Adams: 'Love You to Pluto and Back'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating a fairly rare relationship milestone.

On Thursday, the Modern Family alum shared a sweet social media post as she and the Bachelor in Paradise star marked three years as fiancés.

"3 years engaged 💍 I love you to Pluto and back," wrote Hyland, 31, alongside two images of the couple.

In the snaps, Hyland is wearing a stunning white Monique Lhuillier gown with a matching cape while her Adams, 38, sports a black suit.

He responded in the comment section, "Damn, we sexy."

The couple's celebrity friends also praised the beautiful shots.

Brad Goreski, who styled the shoot, shared, "Gorge ❤️❤️ love you guys," while Bachelor Nation star Dean Unglert posted, "gonna tell my kids this was bonnie and clyde."

The Bold Type alum Katie Stevens responded with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Love Story

Last month, Hyland celebrated the pair's upcoming wedding with an outdoor bridal shower.

"Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday," Hyland shared on her Instagram Story at the time.

"Thank you @ciaracrobinson for hosting the most GORGEOUS Bridal Shower of my dreams!!!" she added. "I love you more than words can say and I'm so grateful to have you as my best friend and sister."

During the shower, Adams surprised Hyland with a bouquet of flowers and the couple played The Newlywed Game.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland in New York City on Sept. 5.

Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

In August 2021, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback hit.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told PEOPLE at the time.

He added, "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

Adams echoed similar sentiments to Entertainment Tonight Canada in January 2022: "We've postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we're just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out."