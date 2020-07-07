Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Engagement Anniversary: 'Best Decision of My Life'

The Modern Family actress and the Bachelor in Paradise star have been dating for three years

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating a relationship milestone.

On Tuesday, the couple dedicated sweet posts to each other on Instagram in honor of their one-year engagement anniversary.

"A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me. Best decision of my life," wrote Adams, 36, alongside two photos of him proposing to Hyland, 29, on the beach in Fiji last July. "Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say."

Added Hyland, "One year engaged to my best friend. So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life."

"One day we'll get married, but for now, I'll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day," she added. "I love you to Pluto and back baby."

The two met in person for the first time at a pre-Emmys party that September and took their relationship public the following month.

They recently updated fans on their upcoming wedding during an appearance on ABC's retrospective series, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, revealing that they "put all planning on hold" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.