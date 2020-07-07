Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Engagement Anniversary: 'Best Decision of My Life'
The Modern Family actress and the Bachelor in Paradise star have been dating for three years
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating a relationship milestone.
On Tuesday, the couple dedicated sweet posts to each other on Instagram in honor of their one-year engagement anniversary.
"A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me. Best decision of my life," wrote Adams, 36, alongside two photos of him proposing to Hyland, 29, on the beach in Fiji last July. "Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say."
Added Hyland, "One year engaged to my best friend. So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life."
"One day we'll get married, but for now, I'll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day," she added. "I love you to Pluto and back baby."
The Modern Family star and Adams started flirting on Twitter after he slid into her DMs in 2017 during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise, but Hyland had been vocal about her crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.
The two met in person for the first time at a pre-Emmys party that September and took their relationship public the following month.
They recently updated fans on their upcoming wedding during an appearance on ABC's retrospective series, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, revealing that they "put all planning on hold" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out ... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible," said Hyland, who suffers from kidney dysplasia and is immunocompromised.