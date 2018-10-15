Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary: 'I Love You the Most'

Happy anniversary to these two lovebirds!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated their one-year anniversary on Monday, dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

“A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t,” wrote Hyland, 27. “Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars … Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé.”

Wells, 34, shared a slideshow of candid selfies of the couple smiling and kissing.

“A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’ ” he revealed. “I then doubled down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

The Modern Family actress and Adams began flirting on Twitter last summer during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise — but Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The couple took their relationship public over Halloween, and they have been more or less inseparable ever since, celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve together.

This summer, they took the next step in their relationship: They officially moved in together, with Adams relocating from Nashville to Los Angeles to be with the actress.

“I think it’s brought us closer,” Hyland told PEOPLE in August. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other.”

“I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together,” she added. “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me!”