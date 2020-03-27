Sarah Hyland Thanks Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher for 'Dumpin' Fiancé Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland has one person to credit for her relationship with fiancé Wells Adams: JoJo Fletcher.

The Modern Family star, 29, hilariously thanked Fletcher for sending Adams home during his time competing on her season of The Bachelorette.

“Thanks for dumpin’ him,” Hyland commented Thursday on an Instagram photo of Adams and Fletcher’s goodbye on the show.

Fletcher was quick to reply, writing, “lol! I think it allllll [sic] worked out perfectlyyyyy [sic].”

Wells vied for Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016 before eventually going on Bachelor in Paradise as the bartender.

Hyland and Adams first began flirting on Twitter in 2017 during his stint on Bachelor in Paradise — though the actress had long been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ after spotting him on Fletcher’s season.

“I was following him,” Hyland has said about how she and Adams first connected. “We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’ ”

Adams eventually asked her out on a date — and the rest is history.

Hyland and Adams, who went public with their relationship in October 2017, announced their engagement in July with posts they shared on Instagram.

The actress previously told PEOPLE that she began planning their wedding the second Adams slipped the ring on her finger.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ ” Hyland told PEOPLE. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!’”

The couple celebrated their engagement with a star-studded party in October.