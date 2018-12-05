Sarah Hyland is taking a break from social media following the tragic death of her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday.

The Modern Family star announced Monday evening that her decision to temporarily step away from using any of her social media accounts was a result of the “horrible negative ignorant words” that Internet trolls commented in relation to Canaday, who was killed late Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, in an alleged drunk driving accident.

“You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy?” she wrote on Twitter.

“Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There’s that,” Hyland, 28, concluded.

Also on her Instagram Story Monday evening, she posted the emoji of the hand giving the peace sign.

Earlier Monday, she called for those with “negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.”

Over the weekend, the actress announced on social media that Canaday “was killed by a drunk driver.” She said her uncle, who was also in the car, “is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

According to police documents obtained by PEOPLE, the driver Jeffrey Eggeling had a blood alcohol concentration of .103. (The legal limit for driving under the influence is .08.)

“The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who was later identified as Jeffrey Eggeling, left the scene of the collision on foot,” the police report states. “The collision resulted in two individuals from the other involved vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries. Eggeling was located on foot a short distance from the collision scene.”

According to the police report, the officers could smell “the odor of alcoholic beverage” on Eggeling, who also had “slurred speech” at the time.

Jeffrey Eggeling Omaha Police Department

The police report states that the collision caused Canaday to be ejected from the vehicle. He later died after being transported to a local hospital. His father, who was also in the car, suffered head and facial injuries during the crash and is still recovering.

Eggeling was originally booked into Douglas County Corrections for leaving the scene of a personal injury collision and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury; however, since Canaday died, additional charges are still pending.

Along with Hyland’s message about her cousin’s death, she provided a link to a GoFundMe page set up by his mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee to raise money for funeral and medical costs.

“Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven. Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved,” the page reads. “His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally.”