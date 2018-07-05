Sarah Hyland Shows Off Surgery Scars in Fourth of July Bikini Snap: '#scarsondisplay'

Sarah Hyland isn’t afraid of showing off her scars.

While celebrating the Fourth of July on Wednesday, the Modern Family star, 27, shared several bikini snaps on her Instagram Story in which her surgery scars were visible.

“#scarsondisplay,” she wrote alongside one of the photos.

Hyland has a history of health issues, including kidney dysplasia, which required a kidney transplant in 2012. Last month, the actress was also hospitalized for an unknown health issue, although she has since been given the go-ahead to get back into the gym.

Hyland also shared another photo of herself wearing a bikini while participating in a backyard photo shoot.

“Actual candid before a ‘photo,’” she captioned the image, in which she can be seen wearing the same bikini while drinking out of a whimsical pineapple-shaped cup.

Recently, the actress revealed that she had been forced to leave work on June 18 to undergo hospitalization.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself.

“So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first,” she said, with the hashtag, “#stayhealthymyfriends.”

The actress, who was in the middle of shooting the upcoming film The Wedding Year, was able to return home the following Saturday, a source told PEOPLE.

Following news of her hospitalization, Hyland’s boyfriend Wells Adams took to Instagram to show his love and support for the actress.

“I miss this one a lot. Coming home soon baby!” Adams, 33, captioned a photo on his Instagram Story on Saturday, according to E! News. At the time, he appeared to be in Mexico filming the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Although Adams didn’t appear to spend Independence Day with his girlfriend, he did share a sweet message to her on his Instagram Story.

“God.Bless.America,” he wrote alongside an image of her wearing heart-shaped American flag sunglasses. “I miss you @sarahhyland.”

Hyland has also been candid about how her continuing battle with kidney dysplasia has caused her weight to fluctuate over the years, and in May 2017 she addressed the frequent skinny-shaming she hears from people on social media.

‘”Eat a burger,’ ‘your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting,'” she quoted on Twitter. “And you’re right! … No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

“I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she said. “I love to be STRONG. (I’ll be using that word a lot) Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.'”