Sarah Hyland Jokingly Reveals She's 'Stalking' Bridal Accounts for Wedding Inspiration

Sarah Hyland is in bridal mode after fiancé Wells Adams proposed to her.

The Modern Family actress, 28, revealed she’s been ‘stalking’ wedding and bridal accounts in videos shared on her Instagram Stories Friday.

“While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we’re at,” she began the video, before joking, “I’m totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress.”

Hyland added, “No not me. I’m not doing that. What are you talking about.”

Adams chose a mega-carat oval diamond engagement ring made by Lorraine Schwartz for Hyland. The new accessory has been featured all over the bride-to-be’s social media accounts, most recently with the caption: “Blinded by the [sun] or the [ring] ? #wouldyoulikesomeapple” with the hashtag referencing Bridesmaids.

The couple has been together since November 2017, with Hyland and Adams at first living apart, in Los Angeles and Adams in Nashville, respectively. The Bachelor in Paradise star, 35, eventually moved out to live with her last August.

“Wells is like a breath of fresh air for Sarah,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the couple’s romance. “He’s a good person from a good family. And they balance each other out.”

The source added, “She has been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn’t work out. Wells is exactly what she needs.”