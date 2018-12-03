Sarah Hyland Slams Trolls After Cousin's Tragic Death at 14: 'A Beautiful Life Has Been Lost'

Sarah Hyland is defending her late cousin’s memory days after he tragically died in an alleged drunk driving accident.

The Modern Family star hit back at those who had “negative thoughts” about the death of 14-year-old Trevor Canaday, who was killed late Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves,” Hyland, 28, tweeted Monday.

“You don’t know all the details,” she continued. “And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.”

Over the weekend, the actress announced on social media that Canaday “was killed by a drunk driver.” She said her uncle, who was also in the car, “is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”

Along with the message, Hyland provided a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee to raise money for funeral and medical costs.

According to the page, Trevor and his dad Bryan were “driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver.”

“Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven. Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved,” the page continues. “His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally.”

Hyland also thanked her Modern Family costars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould for donating and sharing the link to their respective social media followers.

She tweeted that the man allegedly driving the other car “had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.”

“May he rot in hell,” she continued.