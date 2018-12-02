Sarah Hyland Shares Nude 'Skinny Dipping' Photo Boyfriend Wells Adams 'Thoroughly Enjoyed Taking'

Cheeky!

Sarah Hyland showed off some skin in an NSFW image taken from her post-birthday vacation with boyfriend Wells Adams.

“Skinny dipping over the ocean,” the Modern Family star, 28, captioned Saturday’s snap, taken from the couple’s trip to the British Virgin Islands.

“This is 28,” she added before giving Adams a shoutout for taking the photo.

Giving the image his seal of approval, her boyfriend commented, “I thoroughly enjoyed taking this picture.”

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Just one week earlier, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 34, heaped on the praise as he celebrated his girlfriend of over a year’s birthday.

“It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple cuddling up and kissing in the snow, quoting an iconic line from the 1995 romcom It Takes Two.

“Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most,” he continued, adding that the birthday festivities were only getting started. “Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!”

As Hyland soaked in the birthday love, she shared her own appreciative post dedicated to her 27th year of life.

“27. You were amazing,” she wrote alongside an image of the star lounging in a white bikini while holding a whimsical pineapple cup.

Continuing, she added, “28? Whatcha got for me?”

After dealing with a health scare that landed her in the hospital in June, Hyland, who has kidney dysplasia, has been frequently sharing photos and videos of her workout sessions.

Sharing one of her workout secrets in September, the actress said that as an extra incentive to push herself, she likes to work out in her birthday suit.

“Does anybody else like working out naked in front of mirrors so you hate yourself and work harder?” Hyland asked her Instagram followers.

“Seriously. I suggest you all do it,” she added in a separate post on her Instagram Story. “Because you’re in front of the mirror and you’re like, ‘Must have Dua Lipa abs!’”

Hyland, who is frequently criticized by her followers for looking too thin, has previously explained that she always strives “to be STRONG,” but that her health struggles can sometimes get in the way.

“This year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes,” Hyland tweeted in May. “I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG … Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’ ”

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she continued. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”