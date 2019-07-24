Sarah Hyland Had ‘No Idea’ Wells Adams Was Going to Propose — ‘She Was Shocked!' Source Says

They’ve been dating for nearly two years, but Wells Adams still managed to surprise Sarah Hyland when he proposed over July 4 weekend.

“They had talked about getting engaged before, but Sarah had absolutely no idea the proposal was coming,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “She was shocked!”

Adams, 35, began dating the 28-year-old Modern Family star after some social media flirtation in August 2017. And he pulled out all the stops for the romantic engagement.

The radio DJ and Bachelor in Paradise bartender proposed on the beach during an intimate vacation in Fiji. Says the source: “He even hired a photographer so they could have their own special photos from the day.”

Adams also collaborated with Hyland’s pal, jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, on a stunning oval diamond ring.

After the proposal, the giddy couple nonetheless decided to keep their news private, only sharing with close friends and family before making it Instagram official on July 16.

Now, the source says Adams and Hyland are “taking it day by day” when it comes to planning the nuptials.

“They don’t have a date quite yet,” says the source. “But they are so excited for the wedding. And they can’t wait to start their future together.