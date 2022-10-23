For Sarah Hyland, her close friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson is not only a mentor but also a wedding officiant — so she honored his birthday accordingly.

Hyland, 31, shared a series of never-before-seen clips from her August wedding to Wells Adams, with Ferguson, 47, presiding over the couple as they made their vows. She called it "a dream and a privilege" to have him officiate their nuptials in the honorary Instagram post.

"Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives," she wrote in the caption. "So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you 💕🧙🏼‍♂️."

As the video starts, Hyland's father can be seen embracing Adams, 38, after escorting Hyland down the aisle.

"This is the final rose ceremony," Ferguson jokes as he begins the ceremony, earning a laugh from both bride and groom as well as many of the guests.

He introduces himself as "Reverend Jesse Tyler Ferguson," prompting another laugh from Hyland. "I can't," she says as she struggles to keep from laughing at her co-star and friend.

Ferguson goes on to tell the couple that marriage is hard work, and compassion and kindness are key to making a relationship last in the long term. He says the pair have already proven their ability to do just that. He then ties their joined hands together with a white rope, joking they'll "never escape," and earning yet another laugh from Hyland and Adams. The binding of their hands, he continues, represents their lives being bonded together in a "union of love and trust."

As Ferguson blesses the union, calling on the Earth's elements to guide the couple, he keeps the tone lighthearted as ever, saying, "I felt like [Lord of the Rings character] Gandalf right there."

Throughout the ceremony, Ferguson brings humor to many of the moments, but never strays from his focus on honoring the genuine love between the bride and groom — and the love he has for them himself.

The August ceremony was a Modern Family reunion of sorts, with Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen all in attendance to celebrate Hyland. Noticeably missing was Ty Burrell, who Ferguson revealed had actually been the original officiant until two weeks before the ceremony.

"I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding," he said, as Burrell had to pull out due to a family emergency. "I was honored to do it. Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."

Ferguson added that he wanted the tone to be "funny" and "lighthearted" as he presided over the ceremony.

"They're not serious people, but you also don't want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it's a big day."

Adams and Hyland first started dating in 2017, after the Modern Family star had been quite public about her crush on Adams while he starred in Jojo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. They were engaged in 2019, and faced multiple wedding delays due to the pandemic before finally exchanging vows on August 20, two years after their original date.