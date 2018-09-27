Sarah Hyland Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by a Friend in High School

Sarah Hyland has come forward with her own #MeToo story.

The Modern Family star tweeted a statement on Thursday as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave her emotional testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

“#whyididntreport,” she began. “He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in. I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person. #believewomen #metoo #ibelieveher.”

Hyland attended the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City.

In a second tweet, Hyland, 27, expressed her support for Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in 1982, as well as Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, who have both accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied all the claims.

“I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick,” she wrote. “There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP.”

Hyland is the latest celebrity to share her own story in the wake of Thursday’s hearings.

Earlier in the day, Busy Philipps, 39, revealed that she was raped at age 14 with an emotional post on Instagram.

“This is me at 14. The age I was raped,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote. “It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago.”

“Today is the day we are silent no more,” she continued. “All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”