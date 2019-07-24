Sarah Hyland Jokes That Seeing Photo of Fiancé Wells Adams Holding Baby 'Destroyed' Her Ovaries

Babies on the brain already? It appears that may be the case for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams!

Just one week after the pair announced that they were engaged in respective posts on their Instagram accounts, Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, joked about one of the next steps in their relationship — parenthood!

On Monday, Adams shared a sweet photo of himself holding a newborn baby against his chest. “Uncle Bub actively destroying @sarahhyland ‘s ovaries,” he jokingly captioned the Instagram shot.

The caption certainly didn’t go unnoticed by his new fiancée and she confirmed his baby suspicions in a comment of her own on the post.

“😍😍😍😍,” Hyland adoringly wrote, before quipping, “Consider them destroyed”

The Modern Family actress and Bachelorette alum first announced the news of their engagement last Tuesday on Instagram.

Both Hyland and Adams shared sweet moments from the engagement with fans on Instagram immediately following the proposal. Hyland posted a series of professional photos of the engagement, while Adams shared a video of himself popping the question.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams,” Hyland captioned her slideshow of photos, which show Adams getting down on one knee at a beach.

Since then, the actress hasn’t been shy about showing off her mega-carat Lorraine Schwartz oval engagement ring.

One day after the initial news, Hyland shared a snap of the couple with Adams’ arms wrapped around her waist.

“My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!” she excitedly wrote alongside the photo that featured Hyland proudly holding up her left hand with her new bling.

A few days later, she posted a series of videos to her Instagram of herself and Adams laying out in the sun, with her blinding dazzler front and center.

“It’s so sunny,” Hyland said in the first video. “Is this the video of us talking about how sunny it is,” Adams responded. In the next video, Hyland showed a quick close up of the ring as it sparkled in the light.

“Blinded by the ☀️ or the 💍? #wouldyoulikesomeapple,” Hyland wrote in the caption.

Adams, meanwhile, also shared a cute photo with his longtime love a few days after the proposal.

In the shot, Hyland held up her ring finger and stuck her tongue out while the Bachelorette alum pretended to be surprised by the giant diamond ring.

“My fiancée is cooler than yours,” he captioned the sweet shot.

The couple first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017.

Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the podcast host since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

By August 2018, Adams had moved from Nashville to Los Angeles to live with Hyland. At the time, the actress told PEOPLE that moving in together “brought us closer.”

“I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” she said. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that would be a bad sign.”