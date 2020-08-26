Sarah Hyland may be engaged to a well-known Bachelor Nation star, but that doesn't mean she's been getting the inside scoop on the upcoming season.

"I don't know what the f--- is going on, but I am losing my mind trying to keep up with it. I quit," Hyland recently told E! News. "If Wells was catching me up, I still couldn't tell you. At this point, I am not paying attention to what is going on with Bachelor Nation. I am just waiting for it to air. I will get my popcorn, a bottle of wine and maybe have one of my girlfriends get tested so she can come over and we can dish about it."

"I guess it's a two-for-one, so that's great," the Modern Family star continued, referring to Crawley and Adams. "I am into the drama of the show, like everyone else is. If anyone is actually a Bachelor fan and they aren't excited about having two Bachelorettes in one season, they aren't really a fan, I guess."

Image zoom Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Production on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was initially supposed to begin in March but was delayed due to the pandemic. During that time, Crawley found love with one of her original suitors, a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source explained. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

The source said Adams — a 29-year-old contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up.

Image zoom Clare Crawley (left); Tayshia Adams Jesse Grant/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," the source said. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

The situation will presumably unfold on the show. After news of the cast shakeup broke, Crawley was spotted on set chatting with producer Peter Geist in photos obtained by PEOPLE, and a source said she would "be filming something."