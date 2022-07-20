"I am really, really excited to be able to on paper officially start our family," Sarah Hyland tells PEOPLE of her upcoming marriage to Wells Adams in this week's issue

Sarah Hyland Says She and Fiancé Wells Adams Are Taking Wedding Planning 'One Step at a Time'

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Sarah Hyland is gearing up to marry the man of her dreams!

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Modern Family actress, 31, opens up about her upcoming nuptials to Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams — and what she's most looking forward to when it comes to married life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are practical," says Hyland, who is hosting the upcoming fourth season of Love Island USA on Peacock. "We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don't think a lot is going to change."

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

While the couple hasn't disclosed when the big day might be, there have been hints that it's right around the corner.

In June, Hyland had the "bridal shower of my dreams." She also traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico, on the weekend of July 9 for a bachelorette party with close pals, including Vanessa Hudgens.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I have the best friends in the entire world, the most amazing humans who love to dance and sing and love each other," Hyland says. "We were being silly and just feeling free."

As for the stress of wedding planning, Hyland insists she's taking it "one step at a time" and doesn't "really have a lot of time to think about it" while she's preparing for her new hosting gig. But she says she's looking forward to the next chapter: "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially— start our family."

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Love Story

As far as where she is mentally and emotionally, Hyland says she's feeling "great."

"I just had the trip of a lifetime with my best friends, and I'm hosting Love Island USA. I'm getting married at an undisclosed location and time!" she says. "Things are going great."