Sarah Hyland Reveals Moment When She Felt Her 'Worst' Following Heartbreak in 2017

Sarah Hyland is opening up about one of her lowest moments.

The Modern Family alum, 30, participated in the “post a pic of” challenge on her Instagram Story on Monday and responded to a fan who asked her to post a photo of “a moment where you felt your worst but had to fake being okay for a pic.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hyland shared a photo of her and friend Vanessa Hudgens at the MOSCHINO Spring-Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort presentation, which took place in June 2017 in Los Angeles.

“Was on dialysis and had my heart broken just days before this picture,” the actress wrote atop the photo. “Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at the event.”

Image zoom Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Though she didn’t specify the source of her heartbreak, the picture was taken just two months before news of her split from Dominic Sherwood went public.

“They aren’t dating anymore but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the pair’s breakup, which came following two years of dating.

Hyland, who is now engaged to reality star Wells Adams, has also been open in the past about having to be on dialysis for a condition called kidney dysplasia.

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams On Sliding into Sarah Hyland DM's to Now Attending Modern Family's Wrap Party with Her

The condition means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts. In 2017, she underwent a second kidney transplant after her first one failed.

“People who have chronic illness should take the time to say, ‘This isn’t fair,’” she told PEOPLE last year. “Take a moment to cry and be like ‘F you’ to whoever did this to me. It’s okay to feel angry, just don’t let it be all-consuming.”