Sarah Hyland Reveals Moment When She Felt Her 'Worst' Following Heartbreak in 2017
Sarah Hyland recently participated in the “post a pic of” challenge on her Instagram Story
Sarah Hyland is opening up about one of her lowest moments.
The Modern Family alum, 30, participated in the “post a pic of” challenge on her Instagram Story on Monday and responded to a fan who asked her to post a photo of “a moment where you felt your worst but had to fake being okay for a pic.”
Hyland shared a photo of her and friend Vanessa Hudgens at the MOSCHINO Spring-Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort presentation, which took place in June 2017 in Los Angeles.
“Was on dialysis and had my heart broken just days before this picture,” the actress wrote atop the photo. “Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at the event.”
RELATED: Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Have Put Wedding Plans 'on Hold': 'We Want to Be as Safe as Possible'
Though she didn’t specify the source of her heartbreak, the picture was taken just two months before news of her split from Dominic Sherwood went public.
“They aren’t dating anymore but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the pair’s breakup, which came following two years of dating.
Hyland, who is now engaged to reality star Wells Adams, has also been open in the past about having to be on dialysis for a condition called kidney dysplasia.
RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams On Sliding into Sarah Hyland DM's to Now Attending Modern Family's Wrap Party with Her
RELATED: Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Being at a Higher Risk to Catch Coronavirus: 'It's Really Dangerous'
The condition means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts. In 2017, she underwent a second kidney transplant after her first one failed.
“People who have chronic illness should take the time to say, ‘This isn’t fair,’” she told PEOPLE last year. “Take a moment to cry and be like ‘F you’ to whoever did this to me. It’s okay to feel angry, just don’t let it be all-consuming.”
“I have realized the benefits of being able to talk about it,” she added of being open about the illness and her transplants. “Not just for on a mental level for myself, but so that others don’t feel so alone.”