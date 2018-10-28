Sarah Hyland Reveals a 'Bigger Thing Than the Death' Is Coming to Modern Family: 'It Was a Shock'

Warning: This story contains Modern Family spoilers.

Modern Family fans have more surprises coming their way.

After DeDe Pritchett, Claire and Mitchell’s mother, died “peacefully in her sleep” on an episode earlier in October, Sarah Hyland revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the show is not done throwing curveballs.

There is a “bigger thing than the death” coming up, the actress, 27, told the trade publication. “It was a shock, that’s for sure.”

“There’s a major thing happening this season. It’s beyond,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 43, added. “I think you’ll be surprised.”

Ferguson did not expect the frenzy that news of a Modern Family death whipped up. “I heard it very early on and I didn’t think it was going to be such a big deal,” Ferguson said. “I thought we would just handle it as it was another storyline. But it leaked … and then it became this media thing.”

RELATED: Modern Family‘s Cam and Mitchell Channel Their Inner Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Halloween

He also did not expect fans’ opinion that the show had killed off a minor character. “We have very bloodthirsty fans,” Ferguson, who previously shut down speculation that Stella the dog would be the one to go, joked.

“Also, I feel like the mother of two of the characters that we’ve grown to love is a pretty significant character,” he said. “So really, the only drawback is I won’t get to work with Shelley Long in the near future.”

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams on Moving In With Sarah Hyland: The Dogs Were Our Biggest Concern

“There’s so many things I loved about that storyline,” Hyland reflected. “I think especially the idea of a brother and sister having a very different relationship to the family member that has passed and being able to come to solid ground on how they feel.”

The Modern Family stars also commented on the show’s uncertain future. As THR noted, it’s not yet clear if their hit will continue past season 10.

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” Hyland said.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland’s Boyfriend Wells Adams Defends Her Against Skinny Shamer Who Said She’s ‘Unhealthy’

“We’ll never have jobs as good as this job,” Ferguson noted. “We love these characters so much. We love doing the show. … If we can stick around and make this last a little longer, I think we’d all like that.”