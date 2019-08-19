Sarah Hyland Hits Back at Instagram Commenter Who Said She's 'Stretching' Out Wells Adams Engagement

Sarah Hyland is unfazed by haters.

The Modern Family star had the perfect response to an Instagram troll who took a jab at her for flaunting her love for fiancé Wells Adams.

In a sweet post on Friday, Hyland, 28, shared a heartwarming video of Adams embracing her after her performance at the Teen Choice Awards.

“When your #maidofhonor takes the cutest video of you and your phenomenal #fianceright after your first LIVE televised performance ever!,” she wrote alongside the video. “*fun fact: you can’t hear @wellsadams but he was whispering sweet nothings in my ear ☺️* #metataparty.”

The Instagram user commented, “How long will you be stretching this out?”

Without missing a beat, Hyland responded, “forever.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender and the actress packed the PDA at the Teen Choice Awards, their first public debut as bride and groom-to-be.

Last month, Adams proposed in a surprise engagement over the 4th of July weekend after two years of dating.

“They had talked about getting engaged before, but Sarah had absolutely no idea the proposal was coming,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She was shocked!”

He proposed with a mega-carat oval engagement ring which was designed by Lorraine Schwartz and appears to be set on a classic platinum band.

The source added that Adams and Hyland are “taking it day by day” when it comes to planning the nuptials.

“They don’t have a date quite yet,” the source said. “But they are so excited for the wedding. And they can’t wait to start their future together.”

A few weeks ago, Hyland revealed she’s been “stalking” wedding and bridal accounts in videos shared with her followers on her Instagram Story.

“While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we’re at,” she began the video, before joking, “I’m totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress.”

Hyland added, “No not me. I’m not doing that. What are you talking about.”