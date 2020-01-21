Sarah Hyland Responds to Modern Family Fan Asking About Her Lack of Airtime in Final Season

Sarah Hyland hasn’t been in every episode of Modern Family‘s final season.

The 29-year-old actress, who has played Haley Dunphy in all 11 seasons of the ABC comedy, responded to a fan on Twitter asking about her absence.

“Apparently I’ve been busy with the twins,” she wrote back Friday with a shrugging emoji.

Hyland’s responsive references her character Haley’s twin babies, Poppy and George, whom she gave birth to in the season 10 finale last year. This season, her brief storylines have involved her and husband Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing) learning the highs and lows of parenthood.

Last week, Hyland revealed on her Instagram Story that she found out her TV grandpa Frank Dunphy (Fred Willard) died in the most recent episode at the same time as the viewers.

“I don’t read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you,” she said on her Instagram Story, according to E! News. “I still feel special.”

“I guess I should’ve put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off-guard,” she continued, joking, “Like, as his granddaughter, you think I’d be invited to his funeral.”

In the episode, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) made an emotional eulogy in honor of his late father, which was attended by Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Claire (Julie Bowen). Hyland was absent from the scene.

Earlier this month, ABC announced that the series will air the final episode on April 8.

The sitcom, which premiered in 2009, has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series.

“I will probably miss the people the most,” Hyland previously told PEOPLE. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.