Sarah Hyland is reflecting on her sweet relationship with now-fiancé Wells Adams.

On Tuesday, the Modern Family star posted a slideshow of photos of her and Adams at an Emmys party over the weekend, remembering their first date at the very same event two years ago.

“A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party,” she wrote. “Now at our third time attending, we’re engaged. It’s amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person.”

“My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams,” she added.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, began flirting on Twitter after he slid into her DMs in summer 2017 during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise, but Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The two met in person for the first time at a pre-Emmys party that September, just three days before Hyland, who has kidney dysplasia (a chronic condition caused by her kidneys not fully developing in the womb), underwent her second kidney transplant — and 16th surgery — in seven years.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

Sitting down with PEOPLE earlier this month, Hyland said her hospitalization happening so soon after their first outing wound up being unexpectedly fortuitous.

“On our first date, I had already gotten to the point where I liked him, and I didn’t want to play games,” she said. “Of course, I was nervous to tell him [about her illness], but I knew he liked me enough. And I had to lay everything out on the line.” Within hours of the surgery, “I was on massive amounts of painkillers, FaceTiming him at all hours day and night,” Hyland recalled. “He still liked me somehow, so it definitely brought us closer together.”

Now Hyland and Adams, who got engaged in July and live together in Los Angeles, are closer than ever, and the star is focused on building a joyful life post-trauma.

“Wells is the most amazing man I’ve ever met,” she said. “And it’s really nice to know that someone is always in your corner. I just can’t wait to build our home together. Plus, I like the word ‘hubby!'”