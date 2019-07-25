It’s been two years since Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams first exchanged flirty tweets, and now they are headed down the aisle!

The Modern Family actress and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender and radio DJ, who got engaged over July 4th weekend in Fiji, started chatting in 2017 when Hyland, a longtime Bachelor fan, tweeted at Adams. He responded, then direct-messaged her, and the chemistry was instant.

“Wells is like a breath of fresh air for Sarah,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He’s a good person from a good family. And they balance each other out.”

Finding that right person has been a long time coming for Hyland, 28.

“She has been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn’t work out,” says the source. “Wells is exactly what she needs.”

And when it comes to Hyland’s very public health struggles (she has kidney dysplasia, as well as other medical conditions that have caused her to be hospitalized multiple times over the past few years), Adams, 35, has been an “endless support,” says the source.

“They had their first date just days before her second kidney surgery, and he never faltered,” says the source. “Then, when she had another hospital stint [in June], he left the set of Paradise to be by her side. He is 100 percent there for her.”

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland told SELF last year. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

And since moving in together in the summer of 2018, Hyland and Adams have enamored even more fans with their adorable videos and silly selfies on social media.

“They have so much fun together,” says a source who knows the couple. “They are just a perfect fit.”