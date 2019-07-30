Sarah Hyland Posts Man Crush Monday Photo with Fiancé Wells Adams: 'Back to Engagement Spam'

Sarah Hyland is sharing it loud and proud: her Man Crush Monday is her new fiancé, Wells Adams!

“Back to engagement spam,” the Modern Family star, 28, said in the caption for an adorable photo of herself and the Bachelorette alum. In the snapshot, the pair stand in a field with a gorgeous mountain backdrop, as Adams holds Hyland and the two share a romantic kiss.

“My #mcm is my FIANCÉEEEEEEEE 💖💎” she added in the caption.

The podcast host, 35, supportively commented on the snap, saying: “Your butt looks great! My butt looks…concave.”

Adams also posted a photo with Hyland in the same lush scenery — the two celebrated another couple’s wedding recently, as Adams captioned his post, “We’ve got this whole wedding photography thing down. Congratulations to Matt and Lina!”

Adams popped the question earlier this month in a romantic beach proposal — which a source told PEOPLE “shocked” the actress.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams” Hyland said in the caption for a series of photos of the proposal, quoting the famous line from It Takes Two.

Wells shared an adorable video compilation of the happy moment on his own Instagram, saying in the caption: “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.”

“They had talked about getting engaged before, but Sarah had absolutely no idea the proposal was coming,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “She was shocked!”

Surprised though she may have been, Hyland has now been expressing her excitement for her upcoming nuptials — even looking for inspiration while her husband-to-be was doing his duties at the wedding they recently attended.

“While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we’re at,” Hyland said on Instagram Friday, “I’m totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress.”

“No not me. I’m not doing that. What are you talking about,” she added.

Hyland and Adams have been together since November 2017, and Adams moved to Los Angeles last August to be with the actress.

“Wells is like a breath of fresh air for Sarah,” a source told PEOPLE about their relationship. “He’s a good person from a good family. And they balance each other out.”

“She has been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn’t work out,” the source added. “Wells is exactly what she needs.”