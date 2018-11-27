Sarah Hyland's Modern Family Character Haley Dunphy 'Freaks Out' Over Unplanned Pregnancy

When it comes to welcoming a brand new addition to the Dunphy family, Sarah Hyland‘s Modern Family character Haley is having a bit of a meltdown.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, the newly pregnant Haley confronts her boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing) about their current situation.

“I’m freaked because I just found out I’m pregnant and yes, I am a little mad at you,” she tells Dylan, the father of the baby. “This is serious and the only thing you can think about is combining our names into the perfect baby name.”

In a desperate attempt to calm her down, Dylan decides to propose to Haley — in the middle of a packed restaurant.

ABC

After swiftly rejecting him, Haley begins to worry about how she’s going to break the news to her family.

“How am I going to tell my mom?” she asks. “This is the one thing she always told me not to do, and you’re the person she told me not to do it with. Why aren’t you freaking out?!”

“Because this is a good thing,” he insists.

Haley, unfortunately, doesn’t agree. Before dashing out of the restaurant solo, Haley reveals to Dylan that she “needs some space.”

One day after her character’s pregnancy was revealed on the show, the actress, 27, shared a photo showing off her faux baby bump on Instagram.

“Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!” she captioned the mirror selfie. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Hyland also recently opened up about the show’s uncertain future. (It still unclear whether the ABC comedy will continue past season 10.)

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” Hyland told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’ll never have jobs as good as this job,” added her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “We love these characters so much. We love doing the show. … If we can stick around and make this last a little longer, I think we’d all like that.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.