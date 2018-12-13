Sarah Hyland's Modern Family Costars Wore Surgical Masks on Set to Help Her After Kidney Surgery

Aili Nahas
December 13, 2018 11:33 AM

The Modern Family cast is a family indeed.

As Sarah Hyland recovered from her second kidney transplant last year, the show’s actors and crew stood behind her.

“They’ve all been so understanding and supportive,” says a source.

Sarah Hyland
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
Jason Merritt/Getty

Hyland, 28, underwent the second transplant after her first donor kidney, which she received in 2012, went into failure.

She returned to work weeks after the surgery in September 2017, but in the interim, she was written out of episodes so that she could recover comfortably.

  • For more on Sarah Hyland, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday
Peggy Sirota

When she got back from surgery, the cast and crew took care that Hyland, who is on immunosuppressant drugs and “very vulnerable” to infection and disease, would be safe.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Is ‘Focused on Her Mental Health’ After Second Kidney Transplant

“They wore surgical masks so she wouldn’t get their germs,” says the source. “It meant a lot.”

Now, “Sarah is great but she still has her hard days,” says the source of Hyland, who also has endometriosis, a painful condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus.

“She always comes off so strong and bold, and she is. But this is also crippling,” the source says. “It’s definitely made her a stronger person.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.