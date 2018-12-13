Sarah Hyland's Modern Family Costars Wore Surgical Masks on Set to Help Her After Kidney Surgery

The Modern Family cast is a family indeed.

As Sarah Hyland recovered from her second kidney transplant last year, the show’s actors and crew stood behind her.

“They’ve all been so understanding and supportive,” says a source.

Hyland, 28, underwent the second transplant after her first donor kidney, which she received in 2012, went into failure.

She returned to work weeks after the surgery in September 2017, but in the interim, she was written out of episodes so that she could recover comfortably.

When she got back from surgery, the cast and crew took care that Hyland, who is on immunosuppressant drugs and “very vulnerable” to infection and disease, would be safe.

“They wore surgical masks so she wouldn’t get their germs,” says the source. “It meant a lot.”

Now, “Sarah is great but she still has her hard days,” says the source of Hyland, who also has endometriosis, a painful condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus.

“She always comes off so strong and bold, and she is. But this is also crippling,” the source says. “It’s definitely made her a stronger person.”