Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Adorable Modern Family Character's Newborn Twins in Sweet Photo

Sarah Hyland is in baby heaven!

On Thursday, the Modern Family actress, who stars as Haley Dunphy, posted an adorable photo from set featuring her holding her character’s newborn twin babies while in a hospital bed.

“Double the pleasure + Double the fun = Double the Babies,” wrote Hyland, who added a surprised face emoji.

Hyland’s boyfriend Wells Adams commented on the photo saying, “These children don’t have nearly enough curly hair,” referencing the actress’ curly locks.

During the season 10 finale on Wednesday, Dunphy gave birth to a boy and a girl.

Image zoom Haley Dunphy gives birth ABC/Disney

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, the 28-year-old actress opened up about the news that her character Haley Dunphy was expecting.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland’s Modern Family Costars Wore Surgical Masks on Set to Help Her After Kidney Surgery

“I feel pregnant when I’m in the belly,” she admitted. “Today at work I went into crafting and I was like, ‘Oh, that donut looks really good.’ And then I had four donuts. I was like, ‘It’s fine! I’m eating for three.’ “

The hit sitcom has been renewed for an 11th season, which will serve as the show’s final one, ABC announced in February at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California.

“In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss,” said Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment.

According to Deadline, it could consist of 18 to 22 episodes.

RELATED: Haley Dunphy Hilariously Navigates Pregnancy Hormones While Moving Back in With Her Parents

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in October, Hyland said it seems that nobody wants Modern Family to end, and “it’s going to be hard to say goodbye.”

“We’ll never have jobs as good as this job,” added Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “We love these characters so much. We love doing the show … If we can stick around and make this last a little longer, I think we’d all like that.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.