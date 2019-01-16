Watch Sarah Hyland's Modern Family Character Hilariously Navigate Pregnancy Hormones

Double the babies, double the hormones!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of Modern Family, Sarah Hyland‘s pregnant character Haley Dunphy makes a surprise move back home with her boyfriend Dylan (and his mom!) in tow — and boy, are the emotions running high.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hey roomies,” says Dylan, greeting Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) as he saunters in carrying a large box.

“I know we said we’d move in when the babies come, but then we thought about all the money we’d save!” Haley explains.

“You look mad,” she continues, starting to ramble. “I should’ve told you. I was afraid to tell you. I didn’t think that I could handle the disappointment if you weren’t happy about it. But you’re not unhappy about it, right? Right?”

ABC

As Claire reaches for Haley’s hand, the expectant mother says, “Oh my god, you’re the best. I love you so much. Wow, what a journey. What is my life going to be like when I’m in the hormonal stage?”

ABC

But wait, there’s more.

Not only are Haley and Dylan moving in, but Dylan’s mom, Farrah (Rachel Bay Jones), decides to join the Dunphy clan for a few days as well.

“It’s about time we officially met, considering our DNA is swirling around in Haley’s womb,” says Farrah, much to Claire and Phil’s dismay.

During last week’s episode, Haley discovered she was pregnant with not one, but two babies.

“That’s impossible,” she said during an ultrasound appointment. “It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body? One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

ABC

“You’re not alone,” Claire told Haley. “As you’re about to find out, being a mom is very complicated. Luckily there are these instincts that kick in, especially when your kid’s in trouble. So, if you’re overwhelmed, I’m right over your shoulder on the wings of a hummingbird.”

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Hyland, 28, opened up about her fake baby belly, which she said feels like a “really big leotard with a bowling ball in it.”

“I feel pregnant when I’m in the belly,” she admitted. “Today at work I went into crafting and I was like, ‘Oh, that donut looks really good.’ And then I had four donuts. I was like, ‘It’s fine! I’m eating for three.’ “

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.