Surprise! Sarah Hyland's Modern Family Character Haley Dunphy Is Pregnant with Twins

Double the love! Sarah Hyland‘s Modern Family character Haley Dunphy has twins on the way.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, a newly pregnant Haley hears two heartbeats for the first time during an ultrasound appointment — and the idea of carrying two babies doesn’t exactly sit well at first.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A baby with two hearts?” Haley, with mom Claire (Julie Bowen) and boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing) next to her, asks the doctor. “I didn’t know I was pregnant when I ate that brownie.”

“That’s impossible,” she continues. “It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body? One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

ABC

But, not to worry! Mama Dunphy steps in to save the day.

“Haley, everything is going to be okay,” Claire says.

“I’m way over my head,” Haley responds.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Reveals She Had a Second Kidney Transplant and ‘Was Contemplating Suicide’

“You’re not alone,” Claire continues. “As you’re about to find out, being a mom is very complicated. Luckily there are these instincts that kick in, especially when your kid’s in trouble. So, if you’re overwhelmed, I’m right over your shoulder on the wings of a hummingbird.”

ABC

A couple months ago, Haley confronted her boyfriend about their situation and expressed her doubts.

“I’m freaked because I just found out I’m pregnant, and yes, I am a little mad at you,” she told Dylan, the father of the baby. “This is serious, and the only thing you can think about is combining our names into the perfect baby name.”

One day after her character’s pregnancy was revealed on the show, the actress, 27, shared a photo showing off her faux baby bump on Instagram.

“Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!” she captioned the mirror selfie. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”

Hyland also recently opened up about the show’s uncertain future. (It still unclear whether the ABC comedy will continue past season 10.)

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” Hyland told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’ll never have jobs as good as this job,” added her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “We love these characters so much. We love doing the show. … If we can stick around and make this last a little longer, I think we’d all like that.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.