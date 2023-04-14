Sarah Hyland Says 'Nothing's Changed in the Best Way' Since Marrying Wells Adams: 'More Diamonds on My Finger'

The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star exclusively opens up to PEOPLE about married life with her husband of nearly a year

By Emily Strohm
and
Published on April 14, 2023 03:03 PM
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

For Sarah Hyland and her husband Wells Adams, getting married hasn't changed much — and that's a good thing!

At the NBCUniversal Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon on Thursday, the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star, 32, opened up to PEOPLE about married life with Adams, 38.

"It's amazing," Hyland gushes. "It's like nothing's changed in the best way possible. I just got more diamonds on my finger."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Sarah Hyland/instagram

The couple first started dating in 2017 after Hyland spoke out publicly about her crush on Adams while he starred in JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. Adams popped the question in 2019.

After facing multiple wedding delays due to the pandemic, the Modern Family alum and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender married in an outdoor ceremony last Aug. 20 at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

The ceremony was also a Modern Family reunion of sorts, with ceremony officiant Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined by his and Hyland's costars Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara and Julie Bowen among the couple's 200 well-wishing attendees.

Adams told PEOPLE in November 2022 that his favorite part of the wedding was the moment when he was able to "kiss her the second time."

"We walked halfway down the aisle and kissed again, and we did a church kiss the first time," he told PEOPLE. "And the second time was a real passionate one. And everyone's cheering. So I think that was it."

After tying the knot, the newlyweds jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon in October. "Paradise on Love Island 🏝✨," Hyland wrote in the Instagram caption at the time alongside a series of photos from the couple's romantic getaway.

"She looked beautiful," says Adams. "What was going through my mind was this can't be real, this can't be real life. And just how blessed and lucky I am to get to marry my perfect person."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While Hyland says not much is different during the couple's newlywed year, there has been one noticeable change.

"I'm truly becoming a golf wife," she told PEOPLE at Thursday's luncheon. "I feel like I'm Audrey Hepburn playing golf right now. Sometimes at our golf club we'll have dinner, maybe a couple drinks, he'll go get my putter from his locker and then we'll have a really fun putt-off on the practice greens and like, gotta say, I'm a bit of a natural for not having any lessons."

