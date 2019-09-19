Sarah Hyland Jokes That She’s Monica from Friends While Planning Her Wedding to Wells Adams

It’s been two months since Sarah Hyland accepted boyfriend Wells Adams’ proposal — but the actress didn’t wait long before she started planning her wedding.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ ” Hyland tells PEOPLE. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!’ ”

Since then, Hyland has dialed it back a bit, but admits planning has been unexpectedly enjoyable.

“I bought wedding magazines, and I cut out stuff that I like visually to make vision boards,” says the actress, 29. “I’m trying to curate my binder, trying to figure out what we want, DJ, band, both, who knows? I’m like Monica from Friends!”

Fittingly, Hyland’s next professional project is also in the wedding vein.

The actress stars in and executive produced The Wedding Year, about a commitment-phobe who attends seven different weddings with her boyfriend in one year.

“I read the script and I fell in love with it,” says the Modern Family star. “You see how this couple progresses and regresses by going to these weddings. It’s really fun.”

And in real life, Hyland says that as much as she’s looking forward to her own wedding, she’s looking forward to the marriage even more.

“I’m excited for us to buy our own house together and to build our family,” says Hyland, who began dating Adams in 2017 after “he slid into my DMs.”

Continues Hyland: “I just appreciate everything even more now. Even tiny things like sitting on the couch and eating chips. Look, I love to do that all day long, but if you’re doing it with the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with, it’s just 10 times better.”

The Wedding Year is in theaters Sept. 20. Modern Family’s 11th and final season premieres Sept. 25 on ABC.