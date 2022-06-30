Sarah Hyland Is Headed to Love Island!

"I got a text!!!! And it's a juicy one!" the Modern Family teased on Thursday

Sarah Hyland is headed to the villa!

The Modern Family actress, 31, announced on Instagram Thursday that she's joining Love Island USA as host for season 4.

"I got a text!!!! And it's a juicy one! I can't wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa 😍," Hyland captioned a shot of her in a bikini holding a wine glass.

Love Island USA — which is inspired by the daily U.K. series of the same name — will air a new episodes on Peacock six days a week.

The American version of the show previously aired on CBS, though in May Love Island's Twitter account revealed the move to Peacock would be happening due to the "explicit nature of the show."

Earlier this month, the streamer announced that the upcoming fourth season of the reality show would be "steamier" with "naughtier games and sexier challenges."

Along with the network adjustment, and room for more scandalous interactions, this season's Islanders will spend the summer in a new villa located somewhere on the California coast. Audience members will play a role in the season's couples, too, with the opportunity to save Islanders from being dumped from the villa.

Sarah Hyland Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The show's format explores what happens when single strangers live together for a full summer. Upon arriving, the strangers are asked to "couple up" with someone else in the villa. Each week, a coupling ceremony allows individuals to pick a new partner, or commit to their current partner for another week.

As new men and women enter the villa throughout the summer, connections will be shaken, and single Islanders may find themselves voted out of the villa without love.

Hyland will be taking over hosting duties from actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg who led the show for its first three seasons.

