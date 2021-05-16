Sarah Hyland Says She 'Can't Wait to Finally Marry' Fiancé Wells Adams in Loving Birthday Tribute

Sarah Hyland is showering her fiancé Wells Adams with birthday love!

The Modern Family alum, 30, shared a sweet tribute in honor of the Bachelor nation star's 37th birthday over the weekend.

"It's the love of my life's birthday!!!! Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly," Hyland wrote on Sunday, sharing the message alongside a pair of throwback vacation photos of the couple.

"I miss you more than words can say and, if it's possible, I love you even more than that. Since we can't be together, I'd like for everyone to do a classic @wellsadams shimmy in celebration of you!" the actress added. "Can't wait to finally marry you one day."

On Sunday morning, Adams also shared a little insight into his celebrations. "Went to a @dodgers game for my birthday... caught a ball," he captioned a selfie of himself at the ballpark. "It's gonna be a good year."

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams | Credit: Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Although the couple has had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they celebrated another happy milestone last year: their third anniversary.

"A kiss, two VERY professional models, and an anniversary: A series ❤️," Hyland began the caption to her anniversary post in October. "Three years ago I asked you when YOU were going to ask ME to be your girlfriend. Now we're engaged and in the midst of surviving a global pandemic."

The star continued, "There's no one else I'd rather be quarantining with. Being with you literally 24/7 over the past several months has only made our relationship stronger and I'm so lucky to call you my fiancé."

Even though the couple may not have said "I do" last year, they did find a special way to celebrate what would have been their wedding day.

"We were going to get married 8/20/20 and it's not happening anymore, but what can you do?" Hyland said during a 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Instead, they dressed in all-white outfits and visited a vineyard together.

"It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor," Hyland said. "I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."

Hyland previously told PEOPLE that she and Adams "definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there."