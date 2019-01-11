Sarah Hyland Says She 'Feels Pregnant' When She's Wearing Her Fake Baby Belly on Modern Family

Sarah Hyland is fully embracing her on-screen pregnancy.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the 28-year-old Modern Family star opened up about the news that her character Haley Dunphy is expecting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s awesome,” she said.

And the fake baby belly — which Hyland said feels like a “really big leotard with a bowling ball in it” — is even starting to play tricks on the actress herself.

“I feel pregnant when I’m in the belly,” she admitted. “Today at work I went into crafting and I was like, ‘Oh, that donut looks really good.’ And then I had four donuts. I was like, ‘It’s fine! I’m eating for three.’ “

RELATED: Sarah Hyland’s Modern Family Costars Wore Surgical Masks on Set to Help Her After Kidney Surgery

PEOPLE exclusively revealed ahead of this week’s episode that Hyland’s character’s is not only expecting, but expecting twins. In an exclusive sneak peek, a newly pregnant Haley heard two heartbeats for the first time during an ultrasound appointment.

“That’s impossible,” she told her doctor. “It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body? One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

But Mama Dunphy (Julie Bowen) stepped in to save the day.

“Haley, everything is going to be okay,” Claire said. “You’re not alone. As you’re about to find out, being a mom is very complicated. Luckily, there are these instincts that kick in, especially when your kid’s in trouble. So, if you’re overwhelmed, I’m right over your shoulder on the wings of a hummingbird.”

One day after Haley’s pregnancy was revealed on the show in November, Hyland shared a photo showing off her faux baby bump on Instagram.

“Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!” she captioned the mirror selfie. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.