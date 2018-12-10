Sarah Hyland is giving back and hoping to create positive change in the wake of her 14-year-old cousin’s death.

After her teenage family member Trevor Canaday died earlier this month in an alleged drunk driving accident, Hyland, 28, gave a sizable donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Sarah made a large donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving in honor of her cousin,” a source tells PEOPLE.

MADD’s mission “is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking,” the organization’s website states.

Hyland initially shared the news of Canaday’s death on Instagram.

“This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Along with the message, Hyland provided a link to a GoFundMe page set up by her cousin’s mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee to raise money for funeral and medical costs.

According to the page, Canaday and his dad Bryan were “driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver.”

“Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven. Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved,” the page states. “His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally.”

According to police documents obtained by PEOPLE, the driver Jeffrey Eggeling had a blood alcohol concentration of .103. (The legal limit for driving under the influence is .08.)

“The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who was later identified as Jeffrey Eggeling, left the scene of the collision on foot,” the police report states. “The collision resulted in two individuals from the other involved vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries. Eggeling was located on foot a short distance from the collision scene.”

According to the police report, the officers could smell “the odor of alcoholic beverage” on Eggeling, who also had “slurred speech” at the time.

Omaha Police Department

The police report states that the collision caused Canaday to be ejected from the vehicle. He later died after being transported to a local hospital. Canaday’s father, who was also in the car, suffered head and facial injuries during the crash and is still recovering.

Eggeling was originally booked into Douglas County Corrections for leaving the scene of a personal injury collision and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury; however, since Canaday died, additional charges are still pending.

To find out more about MADD and to donate, click here.