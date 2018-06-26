Sarah Hyland Claps Back at 'Pervs' Commenting on Ariel Winter's Instagram: 'Get Offline'

Sarah Hyland is standing up for her onscreen sister Ariel Winter.

Hyland, 27, slammed commenters making inappropriate comments on her Modern Family costar’s latest Instagram after Winter posted a candid shot of herself on social media.

On Sunday, Winter, 20, posted a make-up free photo of herself wearing a grey tank top while pumping gas.

“Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself,” she captioned in the image.

But after social media users began making crude remarks about Winter’s body in the comment section, Hyland stepped in.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

Winter also clapped back after a commenter wrote, “when you were perfect.”

“This got taken of me two days ago,” she replied.

Sarah Hyland (left) and Ariel Winter Kevin Winter/Getty

This isn’t the first time Hyland has defended her costar. The actress previously told PEOPLE she helped Winter learn the importance of body confidence.

“It’s about being confident in your self, and not letting people’s hateful words get to you,” she said. “Just surround yourself with positivity and not let the negativity get to you.”

Hyland said she’s always tried to be a good role model for Winter.

“I like to think we — me, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara — helped her be confident with her body and herself,” she said. “I mean, she was 11 years old when I met her. I was 18. I tried to be a good role model for her, and a true older sister for her because she’s such a sweet little girl.”