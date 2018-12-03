Sarah Hyland's 14-Year-Old Cousin Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Sarah Hyland is mourning the death of her teenage cousin, Trevor Canaday, after he died in an alleged drunk driving accident.

Hyland, 28, announced on Instagram that her 14-year-old cousin died late Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. The actress said her uncle, who was also in the car, is still in the hospital after suffering injuries.

“This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend. “Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”

Along with the message, Hyland provided a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee to raise money for funeral and medical costs.

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

According to the page, Trevor and his dad Bryan were “driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver.”

“Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven. Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved,” the page continues. “His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally.”

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland also thanked her Modern Family costars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould for donating and sharing the link to their respective social media followers.

She tweeted that the man allegedly driving the other car had two previous DUIs and tried to flee from the scene.

Hyland also claimed the man “hit my Uncle’s car so fast my cousin (who was wearing a seatbelt) was ejected from the car.”

