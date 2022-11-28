Sarah Hyland Confirms She Threatened to Walk Out of Wedding If Wells Adams Didn't Cry

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams were engaged in 2019 — and finally tied the knot in August after COVID delays

By
Published on November 28, 2022 01:41 PM

Sarah Hyland gave Wells Adams one major ultimatum on their wedding day.

When Kelly Clarkson asked the Modern Family alum if it was "true that you threatened your husband if he didn't cry," Hyland confessed she did, in fact, make her expectations — and the stakes — clear to now-husband.

"Yes," Hyland told the The Kelly Clarkson Show host. "I actually, specifically, verbatim said: 'If I don't see you crying when I walk down the aisle, I'm turning around.'"

Good news for both Adams, 38, and Hyland, 32 — he managed to shed tears as she made her grand entrance.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Amy Sussman/Getty

The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender were married in August. Adams proposed to Hyland in 2019, but COVID caused major delays in their anticipated wedding date. The couple held off on officially tying the knot until 2022, and even joked that if something else got in the way this year, they'd end up getting married in Vegas.

"We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff," Adams told PEOPLE of the wedding delays.

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland. Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Hyland and Adams met while exchanging flirty messages on Twitter back in 2017. Hyland made the (seemingly unintentional) first move in 2016 when she tweeted about Adams' appearing on The Bachelorette.

"Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot" Hyland tweeted.

Hyland celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday — with a sweet tribute from her husband. "I'm thankful for so much in my life," Adams wrote on Instagram, "But I'm most thankful that this woman was born on this day."

He added, "I'm not sure what I did in a past life to deserve something as perfect as you, but I thank the stars every day that I found you."

