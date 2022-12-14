Sarah Hyland Celebrates Pal and Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens' 34th Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'

"Over a decade of celebrating each other and I’m still obsessed with our wild adventures through life," the Modern Family alum wrote of her friendship with Hudgens in honor of the milestone

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on December 14, 2022 06:58 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actors Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale attend Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Moschino)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sarah Hyland is honoring her close friend and bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens on her 34th birthday!

On Wednesday, the Modern Family alum celebrated the special occasion by posting a series of photos of herself with the High School Musical star, snapped during her nuptials to Wells Adams, where Hudgens served as a bridesmaid.

"We're tiny and mischievous 😈," Hyland, 32, said of the pair in the Instagram caption. "Happy birthday to my other Sagittarius half! Over a decade of celebrating each other and I'm still obsessed with our wild adventures through life."

"I'm so grateful to have had someone like you by my side on my wedding day 💕 I love you so much my Shushi!!!" she added.

In response, Hudgens wrote in the comment section, "Lol I love you so much."

One snapshot showed Hyland and Hudgens holding bouquets of flowers while the two playfully gazed at each other. Another featured a picture of the pair sharing a hug on Hyland's wedding day.

In the photo, Hudgens is dressed in a silky mauve gown with her hair loose while Hyland looks stunning wearing an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown.

Hyland and Adams, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Aug. 20 at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif., a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

The Love Island host and Bachelor in Paradise bartender were surrounded by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita.)

The following weekend, Hudgens reflected on Hyland's big day by posting snaps from the wedding in a carousel of photos on her Instagram.

"@sarahhyland ✨ you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride," Hudgens wrote in the caption. "Words can't express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your friend and bridesmaid. I'll love you forever. Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams ♥️ what a man. What a wedding. What a life. 🤟🏽✨"

Hyland responded to her friend's post at the time, saying "I love and appreciate you more than you know" with a string of heart-eye emojis.

In July, Hudgens talked to PEOPLE about her bridesmaid duties, including hosting a bachelorette getaway in Mexico, which she called "healing and reflective and bonding."

"My contribution was bathing suits and sound bath meditation," she explained. "I feel like I'm good at bringing the vibes, which means music and dance and beverages."

