Sarah Hyland Celebrates Outdoor Bridal Shower 'of My Dreams' Ahead of Wedding to Fiancé Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is a beaming bride-to-be!

The actress, 31, celebrated her upcoming wedding to fiancé Wells Adams with an outdoor bridal shower on Saturday, almost three years after getting engaged to her soon-to-be-husband.

"Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday," Hyland wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday, alongside a picture of a custom clutch purse with "Mrs. Adams" written in gold lettering on the side.

Calling the event the "bridal shower of my dreams," the Modern Family alum thanked her maid of honor, Ciara Robinson, for planning the perfect day.

"Thank you @ciaracrobinson for hosting the most GORGEOUS Bridal Shower of my dreams!!!" she wrote. "I love you more than words can say and I'm so grateful to have you as my best friend and sister."

Hyland also posted several other photos and videos from the daytime festivities, revealing that loved ones including Vanessa Hudgens, GG Magree, Kimberly Daugherty, Natalie Joy and Ashley Newbrough were in attendance.

One other post showed Adams, 38, surprising Hyland with a bouquet of flowers, before the couple took part in a round of The Newlywed Game in another.

The couple didn't disclose when the big day might be; Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

In August 2021, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback hit.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told PEOPLE at the time. "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

Adams then echoed similar sentiments to ET Canada in January 2022, when he told the outlet, "We've postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we're just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out."